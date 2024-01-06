Oglesby scores 21 as Stetson beats Jacksonville 71-55

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Alec Oglesby’s 21 points helped Stetson defeat Jacksonville 71-55 on Saturday night. Oglesby also added seven…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Alec Oglesby’s 21 points helped Stetson defeat Jacksonville 71-55 on Saturday night.

Oglesby also added seven rebounds for the Hatters (10-6, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Stephan D. Swenson scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 15, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added five assists. Aubin Gateretse was 5 of 6 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Dolphins (9-7, 0-2) were led by Stephon Payne III, who posted 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Jacksonville also got 12 points from Marcus Niblack. In addition, Gyasi Powell finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

