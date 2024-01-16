Oduro and Providence host DePaul

Providence Friars (11-6, 2-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-13, 0-5 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (11-6, 2-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-13, 0-5 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence faces the DePaul Blue Demons after Josh Oduro scored 20 points in Providence’s 85-65 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Blue Demons are 3-7 in home games. DePaul has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Friars are 2-4 against Big East opponents. Providence is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

DePaul averages 65.7 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 65.9 Providence gives up. Providence averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than DePaul allows.

The Blue Demons and Friars square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 assists. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for DePaul.

Devin Carter is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Oduro is shooting 47.4% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.