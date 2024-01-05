Oduro and No. 23 Providence host Creighton

Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Providence visits the Creighton Bluejays after Josh Oduro scored 23 points in Providence’s 61-57 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bluejays are 6-1 in home games. Creighton leads the Big East with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.1.

The Friars are 2-1 against Big East opponents. Providence is fifth in the Big East with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 8.6.

Creighton averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Providence gives up. Providence scores 7.3 more points per game (73.9) than Creighton allows (66.6).

The Bluejays and Friars match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Devin Carter is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Friars. Oduro is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Friars: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

