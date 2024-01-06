Oduro and No. 23 Providence host Creighton

Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -11; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Providence faces the Creighton Bluejays after Josh Oduro scored 23 points in Providence’s 61-57 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bluejays are 6-1 in home games. Creighton leads the Big East with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.1.

The Friars have gone 2-1 against Big East opponents. Providence is 10-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Creighton makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.0 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Providence averages 7.3 more points per game (73.9) than Creighton allows (66.6).

The Bluejays and Friars face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Trey Alexander is averaging 16.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Devin Carter is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Friars. Davonte Gaines is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Friars: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.