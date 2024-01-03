Odum and the Pacific Tigers host conference foe San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (11-4) at Pacific Tigers (6-9) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Mogbo and the…

San Francisco Dons (11-4) at Pacific Tigers (6-9)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Mogbo and the San Francisco Dons visit Moe Odum and the Pacific Tigers in WCC action.

The Tigers have gone 5-4 in home games. Pacific has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Dons have gone 1-2 away from home. San Francisco has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pacific averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.3 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Pacific gives up.

The Tigers and Dons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judson Martindale is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.5 points. Odum is averaging 9.1 points, four assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Pacific.

Marcus Williams is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Mogbo is averaging 13.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.