Odom and Georgia State host Coastal Carolina

Georgia State Panthers (9-10, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-14, 2-6 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Georgia State Panthers (9-10, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-14, 2-6 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Dwon Odom scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 77-68 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Chanticleers are 4-7 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 4-4 in conference games. Georgia State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Leslie Nkereuwem averaging 2.5.

Coastal Carolina’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Coastal Carolina allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Sanders is averaging 8.4 points for the Chanticleers. John Ojiako is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Toneari Lane averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Lucas Taylor is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.