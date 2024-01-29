Octave leads Holy Cross against Boston University after 20-point showing

Boston University Terriers (8-13, 3-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-16, 2-6 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (8-13, 3-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-16, 2-6 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces the Boston University Terriers after Joseph Octave scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 78-72 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Crusaders have gone 2-6 in home games. Holy Cross is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Terriers are 3-5 against conference opponents. Boston University averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Holy Cross averages 66.9 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 65.4 Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Holy Cross gives up.

The Crusaders and Terriers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Octave is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Miles Brewster is averaging 9.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terriers. Anthony Morales is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.