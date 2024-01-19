Octave, Holy Cross Crusaders to host Perry and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-15, 1-4 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-14, 1-4 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-15, 1-4 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-14, 1-4 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Deon Perry and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds visit Joseph Octave and the Holy Cross Crusaders in Patriot League action.

The Crusaders have gone 1-5 in home games. Holy Cross has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-4 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) is sixth in the Patriot League with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 2.4.

Holy Cross averages 65.7 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 73.8 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 65.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 75.7 Holy Cross allows to opponents.

The Crusaders and Greyhounds square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Octave is averaging 14.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Dike is averaging 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Perry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

