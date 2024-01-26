Octave and Holy Cross host Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-13, 2-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-15, 2-5 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-13, 2-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-15, 2-5 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Joseph Octave scored 23 points in Holy Cross’ 84-65 loss to the American Eagles.

The Crusaders have gone 2-5 at home. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Octave averaging 5.0.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 2-5 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh is second in the Patriot League with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Keith Higgins Jr. averaging 4.0.

Holy Cross scores 66.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 73.0 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Holy Cross allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Nugent averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Octave is averaging 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

Higgins is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 15.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

