O’Connor scores 23, Mincey has double-double and UMass-Lowell downs New Hampshire 82-75

The Associated Press

January 6, 2024, 2:48 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Brayden O’Connor scored 23 points as UMass-Lowell beat New Hampshire 82-75 on Saturday.

Quinton Mincey scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds for the River Hawks (10-4, 1-0 America East Conference). Max Brooks had 17 points.

Clarence O. Daniels II finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Wildcats (8-6, 0-1). Ahmad Robinson added 18 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

