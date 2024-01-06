O’Connor scores 23, Mincey has double-double and UMass-Lowell downs New Hampshire 82-75

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Brayden O’Connor scored 23 points as UMass-Lowell beat New Hampshire 82-75 on Saturday. Quinton Mincey scored…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Brayden O’Connor scored 23 points as UMass-Lowell beat New Hampshire 82-75 on Saturday.

Quinton Mincey scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds for the River Hawks (10-4, 1-0 America East Conference). Max Brooks had 17 points.

Clarence O. Daniels II finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Wildcats (8-6, 0-1). Ahmad Robinson added 18 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

