O’Connor leads UMass-Lowell against UMBC after 22-point game

UMBC Retrievers (5-12, 0-2 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-4, 2-0 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -14.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts the UMBC Retrievers after Brayden O’Connor scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 70-62 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The River Hawks have gone 5-1 at home. UMass-Lowell is 4-2 against opponents over .500.

The Retrievers are 0-2 in America East play. UMBC averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UMass-Lowell gives up.

The River Hawks and Retrievers match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the River Hawks. Yuri Covington is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Anthony Valentine is averaging 4.9 points for the Retrievers. Dion Brown is averaging 18.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 76.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

