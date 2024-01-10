O’Connor and UMass-Lowell host NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (4-9, 0-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (10-4, 1-0 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (4-9, 0-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (10-4, 1-0 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on the NJIT Highlanders after Brayden O’Connor scored 23 points in UMass-Lowell’s 82-75 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The River Hawks have gone 4-1 in home games. UMass-Lowell averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Highlanders are 0-1 in America East play. NJIT is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game NJIT allows. NJIT averages 6.6 more points per game (72.2) than UMass-Lowell gives up to opponents (65.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Covington is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. Ayinde Hikim is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Adam Hess averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Tariq Francis is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

