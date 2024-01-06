Obioha leads Niagara against Iona after 21-point performance

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-8, 1-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-8, 1-2 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-8, 1-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-8, 1-2 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara faces the Iona Gaels after Harlan Obioha scored 21 points in Niagara’s 81-67 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels are 3-2 on their home court. Iona ranks eighth in the MAAC with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Greg Gordon averaging 11.0.

The Purple Eagles are 1-2 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is fifth in the MAAC scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Iona scores 70.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 74.5 Niagara allows. Niagara averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Iona allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 8.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Gaels. Idan Tretout is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.5 points for the Purple Eagles. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.