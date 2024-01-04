Obeng-Mensah leads Niagara against Manhattan after 20-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays the Manhattan Jaspers after Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 20 points in Niagara’s 69-63 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Jaspers have gone 2-2 at home. Manhattan is eighth in the MAAC in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Seydou Traore paces the Jaspers with 9.5 boards.

The Purple Eagles are 0-2 in conference matchups. Niagara is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

Manhattan averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Manhattan gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is averaging 6.6 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Jaspers. Shaquil Bender is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Purple Eagles. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.