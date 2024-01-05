Obeng-Mensah leads Niagara against Manhattan after 20-point outing

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -3; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays the Manhattan Jaspers after Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 20 points in Niagara’s 69-63 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Jaspers are 2-2 on their home court. Manhattan is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Purple Eagles are 0-2 in MAAC play. Niagara is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

Manhattan averages 65.3 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 75.2 Niagara allows. Niagara has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 45.6% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

The Jaspers and Purple Eagles meet Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seydou Traore is scoring 11.6 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Jaspers. Shaquil Bender is averaging 12.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games for Manhattan.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.7 points for the Purple Eagles. Obeng-Mensah is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.