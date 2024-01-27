Oakland visits Freeman and Milwaukee

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-9, 7-3 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (10-10, 5-4 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-9, 7-3 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (10-10, 5-4 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after BJ Freeman scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 87-71 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Panthers have gone 7-2 in home games. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Freeman averaging 4.8.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-3 in Horizon League play. Oakland is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Milwaukee’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Oakland allows. Oakland averages 73.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 79.5 Milwaukee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Jamison is averaging 9.8 points for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Trey Townsend is averaging 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.