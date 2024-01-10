Oakland hosts Northern Kentucky after Warrick’s 30-point showing

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7…

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Marques Warrick scored 30 points in Northern Kentucky’s 88-85 overtime loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 3-2 at home. Oakland is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Norse are 3-2 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Oakland’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 73.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 75.3 Oakland allows.

The Golden Grizzlies and Norse meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Warrick averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Trey Robinson is averaging 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.