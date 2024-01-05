Oakland hosts Green Bay following Townsend’s 28-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3…

Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Green Bay Phoenix after Trey Townsend scored 28 points in Oakland’s 100-95 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-2 in home games. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Townsend averaging 8.5.

The Phoenix are 4-1 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Oakland makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Green Bay averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Oakland allows.

The Golden Grizzlies and Phoenix square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Chris Conway is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Noah Reynolds is averaging 18.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Phoenix. Elijah Jones is averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 64.0% over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.