Oakland hosts Freeman and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee’s 91-83 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-2 in home games. Oakland ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Jones averaging 1.9.

The Panthers have gone 2-1 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon League with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Darius Duffy averaging 4.8.

Oakland is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 76.2 points per game, 2.1 more than the 74.1 Oakland allows to opponents.

The Golden Grizzlies and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Chris Conway is averaging 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Erik Pratt averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Kentrell Pullian is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

