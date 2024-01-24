Oakland Golden Grizzlies take on the Green Bay Phoenix, look for 7th straight win

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (12-9, 7-3 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (12-9, 7-3 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will look to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Golden Grizzlies take on Green Bay.

The Phoenix are 7-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-2 in Horizon League play. Oakland ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 12.9 assists per game led by Trey Townsend averaging 2.9.

Green Bay’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Oakland allows. Oakland averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Green Bay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 19.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Phoenix. Foster Wonders is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Townsend is averaging 17 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

