Oakland faces IUPUI on 4-game win streak

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-13, 1-6 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -13; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against IUPUI.

The Jaguars are 4-4 on their home court. IUPUI ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Qwanzi Samuels averaging 1.6.

The Golden Grizzlies are 5-2 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is third in the Horizon League with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Townsend averaging 6.0.

IUPUI averages 66.1 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 74.7 Oakland allows. Oakland averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that IUPUI allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is averaging 14.5 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Townsend is averaging 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

