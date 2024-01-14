Notre Dame plays Boston College after Burton’s 20-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-10, 2-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-6, 1-4 ACC) Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-10, 2-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-6, 1-4 ACC)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays the Boston College Eagles after Markus Burton scored 20 points in Notre Dame’s 67-58 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Eagles have gone 6-2 in home games. Boston College is seventh in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Jaeden Zackery averaging 4.4.

The Fighting Irish are 2-4 in conference play. Notre Dame has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Boston College averages 78.9 points, 13.7 more per game than the 65.2 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 63.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 73.7 Boston College gives up.

The Eagles and Fighting Irish face off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zackery is averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Burton is averaging 16.2 points and four assists for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

