Notre Dame hosts Mitchell and No. 14 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Duke visits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Mark Mitchell scored 21 points in Duke’s 86-66 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Fighting Irish are 5-4 in home games. Notre Dame has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils are 1-1 in ACC play. Duke ranks fifth in the ACC giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Notre Dame averages 62.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 66.6 Duke gives up. Duke averages 18.7 more points per game (83.5) than Notre Dame allows (64.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is averaging 16.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Fighting Irish. J.R. Konieczny is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Jared McCain is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.2 points. Kyle Filipowski is shooting 51.7% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

