Notre Dame hosts Horne and NC State

NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after DJ Horne scored 26 points in NC State’s 83-66 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Fighting Irish have gone 5-3 in home games. Notre Dame is ninth in the ACC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by J.R. Konieczny averaging 4.0.

The Wolfpack are 1-0 against ACC opponents. NC State is the leader in the ACC scoring 15.8 fast break points per game.

Notre Dame’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Notre Dame gives up.

The Fighting Irish and Wolfpack meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 26.0% from beyond the arc. Markus Burton is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Horne averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. D.J. Burns is shooting 51.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

