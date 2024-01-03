Notre Dame hosts Horne and NC State

NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -4.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after DJ Horne scored 26 points in NC State’s 83-66 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Fighting Irish are 5-3 in home games. Notre Dame ranks third in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Wolfpack are 1-0 in ACC play. NC State ranks ninth in the ACC with 14.1 assists per game led by Horne averaging 2.8.

Notre Dame is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% NC State allows to opponents. NC State has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Irish. J.R. Konieczny is averaging 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

Horne is averaging 15 points for the Wolfpack. D.J. Burns is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

