Notre Dame hosts Boston College on home losing streak

Boston College Eagles (11-8, 2-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-12, 2-6 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Boston College Eagles (11-8, 2-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-12, 2-6 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on Boston College looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Fighting Irish have gone 5-7 in home games. Notre Dame ranks fourth in the ACC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by J.R. Konieczny averaging 4.1.

The Eagles are 2-6 against ACC opponents. Boston College averages 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Notre Dame scores 62.7 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 73.2 Boston College allows. Boston College averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Fighting Irish. Konieczny is averaging 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Quinten Post is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.