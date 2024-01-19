Northwestern visits Williams and Nebraska

Northwestern Wildcats (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Brice Williams scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 87-82 overtime loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Cornhuskers have gone 11-1 at home. Nebraska ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 39.2 rebounds. Rienk Mast leads the Cornhuskers with 8.4 boards.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in conference matchups. Northwestern is sixth in the Big Ten giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Nebraska averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Nebraska allows.

The Cornhuskers and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 14.6 points. Williams is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Boo Buie is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.