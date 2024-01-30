Northwestern visits No. 2 Purdue following Edey’s 26-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (19-2, 8-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (19-2, 8-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue takes on the Northwestern Wildcats after Zach Edey scored 26 points in Purdue’s 68-60 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Boilermakers are 10-0 on their home court. Purdue is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 6-3 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Purdue averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 5.6 more points per game (74.4) than Purdue gives up to opponents (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Edey is shooting 63.6% and averaging 21.4 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 83.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.