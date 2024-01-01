Northwestern visits No. 11 Illinois following Berry’s 20-point performance

Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini after Ty Berry scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 74-63 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 7-1 at home. Illinois scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Illinois makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Northwestern has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The Fighting Illini and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Luke Goode is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.