Northwestern visits Baldwin and Penn State

Northwestern Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 2-2 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30…

Northwestern Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 2-2 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 25 points in Penn State’s 79-73 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Nittany Lions have gone 7-1 in home games. Penn State has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Penn State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Northwestern allows to opponents. Northwestern has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Nittany Lions and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Baldwin is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Boo Buie is averaging 18.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.