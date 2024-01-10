Northwestern takes on Penn State following Berry’s 22-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 2-2 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30…

Northwestern Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 2-2 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on the Penn State Nittany Lions after Ty Berry scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 88-74 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Nittany Lions are 7-1 on their home court. Penn State scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern averages 8.1 turnovers per game and is 10-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Penn State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Nittany Lions and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Boo Buie is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Berry is averaging 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

