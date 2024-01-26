Northwestern takes on Ohio State after Buie’s 29-point performance

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes after Boo Buie scored 29 points in Northwestern’s 96-91 overtime victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Wildcats have gone 10-1 at home. Northwestern is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buckeyes are 3-5 in Big Ten play. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 14.6 assists per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 4.5.

Northwestern’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Northwestern allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is averaging 18.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Jamison Battle is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. Thornton is averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

