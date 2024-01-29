Northwestern State visits McNeese following Garcia’s 20-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (5-15, 3-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (18-2, 7-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northwestern State Demons (5-15, 3-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (18-2, 7-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -19.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Javohn Garcia scored 20 points in McNeese’s 102-65 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cowboys have gone 10-0 in home games. McNeese scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game.

The Demons are 3-4 in Southland play. Northwestern State ranks fourth in the Southland with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Wilson averaging 2.0.

McNeese scores 79.9 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 78.7 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game McNeese gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shahada Wells is averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.9 steals for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Cliff Davis averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Braelon Bush is averaging 10.6 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

