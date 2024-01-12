Northwestern State takes on Incarnate Word, looks to stop 3-game skid

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-10, 0-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (2-13, 0-2 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-10, 0-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (2-13, 0-2 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State looks to end its three-game losing streak when the Demons play Incarnate Word.

The Demons are 2-3 in home games. Northwestern State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 0-2 against conference opponents. Incarnate Word has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northwestern State scores 68.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 77.3 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 73.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 81.5 Northwestern State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Ryan Forrest is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Sky Wicks is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Josh Morgan is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.