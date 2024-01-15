Live Radio
Northwestern State secures 69-64 win against Houston Christian

The Associated Press

January 15, 2024, 7:07 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Braelon Bush’s 15 points helped Northwestern State defeat Houston Christian 69-64 on Monday night.

Bush shot 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Demons (4-13, 2-2 Southland Conference). Justin Wilson scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and added seven rebounds. Chris Mubiru was 4 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Huskies (3-12, 1-3) were led by Jay Alvarez, who recorded 28 points and four steals. Dominic Capriotti added 16 points and two steals for Houston Christian. In addition, Michael Imariagbe finished with six points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

