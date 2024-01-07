Northwestern State hosts McNeese following Wells’ 25-point game

McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays the Northwestern State Demons after Shahada Wells scored 25 points in McNeese’s 73-67 victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Demons have gone 2-2 in home games. Northwestern State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cowboys have gone 1-0 against Southland opponents. McNeese averages 8.4 turnovers per game and is 10-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Northwestern State averages 69.2 points, 9.5 more per game than the 59.7 McNeese allows. McNeese averages 80.2 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 82.4 Northwestern State gives up to opponents.

The Demons and Cowboys match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Demons.

Christian Shumate is averaging 12.1 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

