Northwestern State hosts Alvarez and Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (3-11, 1-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-13, 1-2 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Christian Huskies (3-11, 1-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-13, 1-2 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -4; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian plays the Northwestern State Demons after Jay Alvarez scored 24 points in Houston Christian’s 69-65 victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Demons have gone 3-3 at home. Northwestern State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies have gone 1-2 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is 0-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Northwestern State is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has given up to its opponents (48.5%).

The Demons and Huskies match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is averaging 15.7 points for the Demons. Braelon Bush is averaging 10.4 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

Michael Imariagbe is averaging 11.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.