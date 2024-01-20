Northwestern State faces New Orleans on 9-game road skid

Northwestern State Demons (4-13, 2-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (7-10, 2-2 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northwestern State Demons (4-13, 2-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (7-10, 2-2 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -7; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State travels to New Orleans looking to break its nine-game road losing streak.

The Privateers are 6-1 on their home court. New Orleans has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Demons are 2-2 in Southland play. Northwestern State ranks ninth in the Southland with 11.6 assists per game led by Braelon Bush averaging 3.4.

New Orleans is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than New Orleans allows.

The Privateers and Demons face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamond Vincent is averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Privateers. Jordan Johnson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Cliff Davis is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 15.3 points. Bush is averaging 10.2 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

