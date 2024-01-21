Northwestern State Demons play the SE Louisiana Lions, seek 4th straight victory

Northwestern State Demons (5-13, 3-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-12, 1-4 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (5-13, 3-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-12, 1-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over SE Louisiana.

The Lions are 4-2 in home games. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Roger McFarlane averaging 6.2.

The Demons are 3-2 against conference opponents. Northwestern State ranks ninth in the Southland with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Duane Posey averaging 4.4.

SE Louisiana scores 66.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 79.1 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McFarlane is averaging 13.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Posey is averaging 6.3 points for the Demons. Cliff Davis is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

