Northwestern State and Texas A&M-CC square off in conference matchup

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-8, 4-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-14, 3-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays Texas A&M-CC in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Demons have gone 4-3 in home games. Northwestern State is fifth in the Southland with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by JT Warren averaging 6.0.

The Islanders have gone 4-2 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Northwestern State makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Texas A&M-CC’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has given up to its opponents (47.2%).

The Demons and Islanders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braelon Bush is averaging 10.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Demons. Cliff Davis is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Garry Clark is scoring 11.7 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.