Northwestern plays Maryland following Buie’s 22-point performance

Maryland Terrapins (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Maryland Terrapins (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays the Maryland Terrapins after Boo Buie scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 71-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wildcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Northwestern is eighth in the Big Ten with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Buie averaging 7.4.

The Terrapins are 3-3 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Northwestern averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Maryland allows. Maryland averages 70.9 points per game, 4.0 more than the 66.9 Northwestern allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is shooting 44.9% and averaging 18.3 points for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Jahmir Young is averaging 19.9 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 12.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

