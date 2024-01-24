Northwestern faces No. 10 Illinois following Barnhizer’s 24-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -3; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini after Brooks Barnhizer scored 24 points in Northwestern’s 75-69 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats have gone 9-1 at home. Northwestern is eighth in the Big Ten with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Boo Buie averaging 6.8.

The Fighting Illini have gone 5-2 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois ranks fifth in college basketball with 43.1 rebounds per game. Quincy Guerrier leads the Fighting Illini with 7.9.

Northwestern averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Illinois allows. Illinois averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northwestern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Guerrier is averaging 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Marcus Domask is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

