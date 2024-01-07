Northern Kentucky visits Cleveland State following Warrick’s 29-point showing

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) Cleveland; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -4; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on the Cleveland State Vikings after Marques Warrick scored 29 points in Northern Kentucky’s 79-76 win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Vikings have gone 8-0 at home. Cleveland State scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Norse are 3-1 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky is eighth in the Horizon League scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

Cleveland State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lowder is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 13.4 points and 1.8 steals. Tristan Enaruna is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Michael Bradley is averaging 8.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Norse. Warrick is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

