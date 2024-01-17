Northern Kentucky takes on Milwaukee following Wells’ 20-point performance

Milwaukee Panthers (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-9, 4-3 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-9, 4-3 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts the Milwaukee Panthers after LJ Wells scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 81-76 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Norse are 6-1 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks seventh in the Horizon League in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Trey Robinson leads the Norse with 5.7 boards.

The Panthers are 4-2 in conference matchups. Milwaukee ranks second in the Horizon League with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Kentrell Pullian averaging 4.8.

Northern Kentucky scores 73.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 78.5 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Northern Kentucky allows.

The Norse and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Norse. Michael Bradley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Erik Pratt is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Pullian is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

