Northern Kentucky hosts Green Bay after Reynolds’ 30-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-9, 5-3 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30…

Green Bay Phoenix (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-9, 5-3 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays the Northern Kentucky Norse after Noah Reynolds scored 30 points in Green Bay’s 88-81 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Norse are 7-1 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks fourth in the Horizon League in team defense, giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Phoenix are 7-2 in conference play. Green Bay is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Northern Kentucky makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Green Bay averages 68.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 72.5 Northern Kentucky allows to opponents.

The Norse and Phoenix square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Bradley is averaging 9.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 20.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Reynolds is averaging 19.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Phoenix. David Douglas Jr. is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.