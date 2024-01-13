Northern Kentucky defeats Detroit Mercy 81-76

DETROIT (AP) — LJ Wells scored 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and had three steals and Northern Kentucky beat Detroit…

DETROIT (AP) — LJ Wells scored 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and had three steals and Northern Kentucky beat Detroit Mercy 81-76 on Saturday handing the Titans their 18th-straight loss.

Trey Robinson was 7 of 9 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Marques Warrick had 16 points and was 5 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Norse (9-9, 4-3 Horizon League).

Jayden Stone led the way for the Titans (0-18, 0-7) with 27 points and two steals. Marcus Tankersley added 22 points and four assists for Detroit Mercy. In addition, Mak Manciel had 16 points.

Northern Kentucky hosts Milwaukee on Thursday. Detroit Mercy visits Robert Morris on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.