Northern Iowa visits Bradley after Deen’s 31-point showing

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-9, 6-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (15-6, 7-3 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Duke Deen scored 31 points in Bradley’s 95-86 overtime loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Braves have gone 9-2 at home. Bradley ranks fourth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Malevy Leons leads the Braves with 7.1 boards.

The Panthers are 6-4 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bradley scores 75.8 points, 5.0 more per game than the 70.8 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa scores 6.3 more points per game (74.0) than Bradley gives up (67.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hickman is averaging 14.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Braves. Deen is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Nate Heise averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Bowen Born is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

