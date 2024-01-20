Northern Iowa plays Southern Illinois after Heise’s 20-point outing

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-6, 4-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-8, 4-3 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-6, 4-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-8, 4-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on the Southern Illinois Salukis after Nate Heise scored 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 83-72 win over the Belmont Bruins.

The Panthers are 5-2 in home games. Northern Iowa ranks fifth in the MVC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Heise averaging 5.3.

The Salukis have gone 4-3 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is seventh in the MVC scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Northern Iowa averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Northern Iowa gives up.

The Panthers and Salukis match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heise is averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Xavier Johnson is scoring 23.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.