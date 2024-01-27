Northern Iowa Panthers play the Drake Bulldogs, look for 6th straight win

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-8, 6-3 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (16-4, 7-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-8, 6-3 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (16-4, 7-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Panthers take on Drake.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-0 in home games. Drake ranks second in the MVC with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Darnell Brodie averaging 9.4.

The Panthers have gone 6-3 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Drake averages 79.8 points, 9.3 more per game than the 70.5 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 7.0 more points per game (74.6) than Drake allows to opponents (67.6).

The Bulldogs and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brodie is averaging 11.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

Tytan Anderson is averaging 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Nate Heise is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.