Northern Iowa Panthers face the Missouri State Bears, seek 4th straight victory

Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Panthers take on Missouri State.

The Bears have gone 5-0 in home games. Missouri State scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-2 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

Missouri State averages 73.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 73.8 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa scores 10.5 more points per game (77.8) than Missouri State allows to opponents (67.3).

The Bears and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Nate Heise is averaging 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.